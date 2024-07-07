Green notched a save against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two batters over 1.1 innings.

Green was deployed with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and struck out Cal Raleigh to preserve a two-run Toronto lead. He returned in the ninth frame and worked around a one-out solo shot by Luke Raley to nail down the save. Green has two saves over the past four days and has allowed just three earned runs -- all on solo homers -- over 21 innings since the start of April. However, he could see less closing opportunities with Yimi Garcia nearing a return from an elbow injury.