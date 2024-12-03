Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday that expecting Varsho (shoulder) to be ready for Opening Day "could be unrealistic," Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Atkins noted that Varsho isn't behind schedule in his recovery after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in late September. However, manager John Schneider's original prediction of Varsho being close to full participation for the start of spring training no longer seems likely. A clearer picture regarding the 28-year-old's timeline will emerge as the new season approaches.
