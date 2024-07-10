Clement went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Clement gave the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead in the seventh after taking Ryan Walker deep to left center, but the lead would end up slipping away in the ninth. Clement's homer was one of three hits the team mustered up on the night and his fifth long ball of the season. Clement should continue to see a steady dose of at-bats as long as Isiah Kiner-Falefa (knee) is on the shelf. The 28-year-old is now slashing .250/.266/.407 with 17 RBI, 20 runs and a 3:15 BB:K in 179 plate appearances.