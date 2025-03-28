Clement is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Orioles.
Clement got the call at third base in the opener and went hitless in three trips to the plate. The Blue Jays are going with Will Wagner at third base in the second game of the series while Clement heads to the bench.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Swats first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Back in action Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Could be in lineup Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: No concussion or fractures•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Exits after HBP in face•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Atop depth chart at third base•