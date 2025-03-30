Clement is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Clement will be on the bench for the second time in the four-game series while Will Wagner fills in for him at third base. Though the right-handed-hitting Clement should be a regular part of the lineup versus left-handed pitching, he could be more of a part-time option at third base.
