Clement went 3-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Red Sox.

Getting the nod at third base and batting eighth, the utility infielder out together his fourth straight multi-hit performance in a starting role. Clement's gone 9-for-13 over that blistering stretch with three doubles, a homer, two RBI and three runs as he takes advantage of Bo Bichette's absence to due to a calf issue. Even when Bichette is cleared to return, Clement's hot streak will likely keep him in the starting lineup for a Blue Jays squad scrambling to find offense wherever it can.