Pearson gave up a run on two hits while striking out one in an inning of relief Sunday to record his third hold of the season in an extra-inning win over the A's.

Brent Rooker tagged him for a solo shot, narrowing the Blue Jays' lead to 2-1, but Pearson otherwise held Oakland at bay. The right-hander has seen more high-leverage work of late with Jordan Romano (elbow) sidelined, producing all three of his holds since May 27, and over six appearances during that time Pearson has posted a 3.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB.