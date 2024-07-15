The Blue Jays have selected Mitchell with the 136th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A transfer from Western Illinois, Mitchell shook off a broken hand and emerged as a reliable top-of-the-order hitter during his lone season on Indiana. The outfielder got on base at a .458 clip this spring and showcased plus speed, though it didn't translate into big stolen-base production. Mitchell drew positive reviews with wood bats in the Northwoods and Cape Cods Leagues over the previous two summers, offering hope that the transition to the professional ranks will be a fairly seamless one.