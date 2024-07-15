The Blue Jays have selected Keys with the 125th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The third baseman had a breakout in the Cape Cod League in 2023 and carried that momentum forward into a Patriot League Player of the Year Award in 2024 at Bucknell. Keys makes hard contact and has shown a strong batting eye, but there are questions regarding the power potential of his swing and approach. He'll likely have to move off the hot corner however, putting even more pressure on his bat in the pros as a first baseman or DH.