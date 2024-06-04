Richards will serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher Tuesday against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of The Toronto Star reports.

Richards has gone more than one inning in seven of his 25 relief appearances this season, including a 3.1-inning appearance last Wednesday against the White Sox. However, he hasn't thrown more than 38 pitches in any outing and will be pitching on just one day of rest after making an one-inning appearance Sunday versus Pittsburgh. The expectation is that Bowden Francis (forearm) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to work in bulk relief behind Richards.