Richards was among 20 non-roster players invited to spring training by the Cubs on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Richards joined the Cubs last month on a minor-league deal and he will now officially participate in spring training, where he'll compete for a bullpen job. The righty compiled a 4.55 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 65.1 innings for Toronto and Minnesota last season. If Richards does make the team, he'll likely have a low-leverage role and figures to be mostly off the fantasy radar.