White Sox's Trevor Richards: Picks up first save

Richards secured the save against the Guardians on Sunday, allowing one run on no hits and two walks in the ninth inning.

A two-hour rain delay forced the White Sox into a bullpen game Sunday, and Chicago elected to throw most of its high-leverage arms earlier in what was a close contest. Grant Taylor, who looks to have worked his way into the closer spot as of late, might have also been unavailable after throwing three innings in the past three days, so it certainly appears as though the stars aligned for Richards' rare save chance. Through 48.1 innings for the White Sox, the right-hander has a hold and a save in two attempts while posting a 3.54 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB.