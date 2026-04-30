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The Phillies selected Richards' contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Richards has been on a roll at Lehigh Valley, having collected a 1.93 ERA and 26:3 K:BB over his first 14 innings. The veteran righty is capable of handling multiple innings and is candidate for long relief work in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Giants.

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