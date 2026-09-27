Richards was credited with the save Sunday against Colorado, allowing one run on one hit and no walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

Richards bridged the final gap between the regular season and postseason for the White Sox on Sunday. The performance bolstered his case to make Chicago's playoff roster, and the right-hander is expected to fill a middle-relief role as a multi-inning option this postseason. He'll close the regular season with a 3.78 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB across 78.2 innings for the White Sox.