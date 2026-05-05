Phillies' Trevor Richards: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies designated Richards for assignment Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Richards was with the big club only for a few days, allowing one run with a 5:3 K:BB over 4.1 innings. His removal from the active roster clears a spot for Jhoan Duran's return from the injured list.
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