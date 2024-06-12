High-A Rome reinstated Burkhalter (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Sunday.

Burkhalter made his High-A debut Sunday in Rome's 5-0 loss to Winston-Salem, working 3.1 innings and striking out two while giving up one run on six hits and no walks. A second-round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Burkhalter missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was on the shelf for most of the first two months of the 2024 campaign before he reported to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in late May and made two rehab appearances.