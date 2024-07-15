Sale (13-3) earned the win over the Padres on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.

Sale let up a run in the opening frame but was able to limit the damage to just a run after allowing three base hits in the inning. He silenced the Padres from there to pick up his league-leading 13th win and his third consecutive victory. He becomes the first Atlanta pitcher since 2000 to head into the All-Star break with 13 wins. Sale has now allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last seven starts and heads into the break with a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 140:24 K:BB in 110 innings.