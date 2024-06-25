Anderson (elbow) threw three innings with Atlanta's Florida Complex League affiliate Monday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three, and his next rehab start will come Sunday with a different affiliate, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The right-hander has been sitting 92-95 mph with his fastball during two appearances in the FCL, and the organization is pleased with his progress so far. "Reports are good, he feels good, all the numbers are good," manager Brian Snitker said Monday. Anderson is in the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery in April 2023, but Atlanta seems likely to let him get fully built up in the minors before considering him for the big-league rotation. The team has yet to announce which level he'll be sent to for his next outing.