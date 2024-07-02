Anderson (elbow) threw three scoreless innings in a rehab start for Single-A Augusta on Sunday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.

After two rehab starts in the Florida Complex League in which he posted a 7:0 K:BB over five innings while giving up just one run, Anderson got bumped up to Single-A and delivered another strong performance as he nears the finish line on his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander built up to 46 pitches (29 strikes) on Sunday, and he's expected to make at least two more rehab appearances before becoming an option for Atlanta's rotation after the All-Star break.