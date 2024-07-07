Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Olson took rookie Michael Mercado deep in the second inning to break out of a 14-game homerless drought. It was Olson's second separate streak of 14 or more games without a homer this season, after only having one such streak all of last season. The 30-year-old entered the game in a 10-for-65 slump with just two extra-base hits and three RBI in his last 18 games, so he'll try to find some positive momentum headed into the All-Star break.