Olson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

It was Olson's first RBI since April 23, and he extended his on-base streak to 19 games Friday. During this streak, the star first baseman is batting a healthy .265 (18-for-68) with four home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI and 15 runs scored. Olson's pedestrian .418 slugging percentage in 2025 figures to see some positive regression at some point, as he entered the day with a top-notch 57.1 percent hard-hit rate on the season.