Arcia (head) got checked out at a local hospital Tuesday after continuing to feel unwell Monday night, and while tests came back negative, the shortstop could be sidelined for multiple days, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "We'll probably give him two or three days," manager Brian Snitker said prior to Tuesday's game in St. Louis being rained out.

Arcia left Monday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis due to dizziness that was initially attributed to dehydration, although no official diagnosis has been announced. Atlanta is set to play a doubleheader Wednesday against the Cardinals following the rainout, but Arcia could end up sitting for the entire twin bill if he's still not feeling 100 percent. Zack Short will handle shortstop duties until he's ready to return, and Luke Williams was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday to provide depth at the position.