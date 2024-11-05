Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday that it's unlikely Strider (elbow) will be ready for Opening Day, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The revelation isn't altogether surprising, as Anthopoulos indicated last month that while Opening Day was possible for Strider, the pitcher's season debut might not come until early June. Any timeline at this point is approximate, with more clarity likely to come by spring training. Strider is working his way back from an internal brace procedure which he had in mid-April.