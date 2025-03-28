Strider (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Strider -- who is coming back from an internal brace procedure -- made two Grapefruit League starts, throwing a total of four innings and getting his pitch count to 45 in the second outing. It's uncertain how many rehab starts he will be asked to make before joining the Atlanta rotation, but it's likely to be at least a couple.