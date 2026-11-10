Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday that Strider (elbow) is on track to be ready for the beginning of spring training and the regular season, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Strider was limited to only eight outings in 2026 while battling oblique and elbow problems. He was shelved in mid-June with right elbow inflammation and wound up missing the remainder of the season with the injury. While Strider appears to currently be in a good spot physically, he will remain an injury risk in 2027. The righty hurler logged a 4.45 ERA in 2025 after coming back from internal brace surgery.