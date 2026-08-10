Braves' Spencer Strider: Cleared to start throwing again

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Monday that Strider (elbow) will begin a throwing progression this week, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com previously reported Aug. 1 that Strider's locker at Truist Park was recently cleared out, which appeared to signal that Atlanta wasn't counting on the right-hander pitching again in 2026. However, with Strider having now been given the green light to start playing light catch, he now looks to have a chance at making it back on the mound before the end of the season. Strider, who has been on the shelf since June 13 due to right elbow inflammation, can't afford a setback during his throwing progression, as any hiccups would likely close the door on a return from the 60-day injured list. Given the time that he's missed, the 27-year-old will be in store for an extended buildup, and it's not a given that he'll be stretched out enough to handle a traditional starting role if/when he returns. Strider could still provide value to Atlanta as an opener or multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen down the stretch.