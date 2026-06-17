Braves' Spencer Strider: Transferred to 60-day IL

Atlanta transferred Strider (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Strider landed on the 15-day IL on June 13 with right elbow inflammation and it was later deemed that he would be shut down for at least four weeks. Although the 27-year-old avoided any structural damage to his elbow, Atlanta made the decision to transfer him to the 60-day IL in order to make room on the 40-man roster for Carlos Carrasco. Strider has only appeared in eight games this season for Atlanta after having the start of his season delayed due to an oblique injury that sidelined him until May 3.