Braves' Spencer Strider: Set for follow-up appointment

Strider (elbow) will have a follow-up appointment with Dr. Keith Meister next week, and may also be scheduled for an MRI, Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The right-hander was originally shut down June 16 for a period of about four weeks after an initial MRI revealed no structural damage, so if his elbow checks out OK, Strider could begin a throwing program soon afterward. A return to the big-league roster in late August would seem to be the best-case scenario for Strider, but Atlanta manager Walt Weiss didn't sound optimistic when discussing the 2023 All-Star. "He's not close to being back here. Spencer's not even really on the radar right now," Weiss said Friday. Through just 39 innings this season, Strider has a 5.31 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB.