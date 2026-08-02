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Braves' Spencer Strider: Likely done for 2026

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Strider (elbow) appears unlikely to pitch again during the 2026 season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After landing on the shelf June 13 due to right elbow inflammation, Strider met with Dr. Keith Meister two days later and was prescribed a month of rest. Though he was expected to be re-evaluated over the All-Star break, Atlanta hasn't provided a formal update on Strider's next steps. Bowman notes that Strider had his locker cleaned out during Atlanta's most recent homestand, a sign that the club isn't counting on the right-hander's return over the final two months of the season. Strider labored through his eight starts with Atlanta prior to going on the injured list, walking 12.8 percent of the batters he faced while pitching to a 5.31 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 39 innings.

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