Braves' Spencer Strider: Facing four-week shutdown period

Atlanta announced that Strider (elbow) will be shut down from throwing for four weeks following a consultation Monday with Dr. Keith Meister.

After he was forced out of his start Friday against the Mets, Strider was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation and landed on the injured list a day later. While an MRI cleared Strider of any structural damage to his twice-surgically-repaired elbow, he'll still need a prolonged period of rest for the inflammation to calm down. Strider will be scheduled to undergo a follow-up MRI in mid-July, and if his scan is clear at that time, he'll be able to begin a throwing progression around the All-Star break. Even if his recovery from the elbow injury goes smoothly, Strider looks unlikely to join the Atlanta rotation until early-to-mid-August in a best-case scenario, which could make it tough to justify holding him in most redraft leagues.