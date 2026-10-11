Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Sunday that Strider (elbow) will be a rotation option in 2027, but the organization doesn't plan to count on him to be able to fill that role across the full-season schedule, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander struggled in his return from internal brace surgery during 2025 with a 4.45 ERA in 23 regular-season starts, and he made just eight appearances this year due to oblique and elbow issues. Strider landed on the IL in mid-June due to elbow inflammation and missed the rest of the season, but he resumed throwing in August and should enter spring training in decent shape health-wise. However, his injuries and limited availability the past three years have resulted in Atlanta tempering its expectations for him in 2027.