Braves' Spencer Strider: Avoids ligament damage to elbow

An MRI on Strider's right elbow revealed no ligament damage, and he'll meet with Dr. Keith Meister later Monday before a timeline for his return from the 15-day injured list is established, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The MRI result comes as welcome news, as Strider looks set to avoid another operation on his elbow after requiring Tommy John surgery while in college in 2019 and an internal brace surgery in April 2024. Dr. Meister -- who performed the latter procedure -- will review the MRI results before providing Strider with a road map for his next steps in his recovery from elbow inflammation. Atlanta is expected to have another update on the right-hander's status Tuesday, and a potential timetable for his return from the 15-day injured list could also be provided at that point.