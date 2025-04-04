Strider (elbow) is making a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Gwinnett, Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game Atlanta reports.

The right-hander threw 60 pitches over three innings during his first rehab start with Gwinnett last weekend, and he'll continue building up his workload Friday. Strider is almost exactly one year removed from undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow, and he'll likely require another rehab start or two after Friday before making his 2025 debut in the majors.