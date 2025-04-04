Strider (elbow) is making a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Gwinnett, Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game Atlanta reports.
The right-hander threw 60 pitches over three innings during his first rehab start with Gwinnett last weekend, and he'll continue building up his workload Friday. Strider is almost exactly one year removed from undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow, and he'll likely require another rehab start or two after Friday before making his 2025 debut in the majors.
More News
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Records six Ks in first rehab start•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: First rehab start Saturday•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Moves to injured list•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Second spring start set•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Dazzles in spring debut•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Set for spring debut Monday•