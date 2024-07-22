Atlanta agreed to terms with Merrifield on a one-year contract Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Merrifield was cut loose by the Phillies prior to the All-Star break after managing just a .572 OPS in 174 plate appearances. He'll remain in the division and provide Atlanta with an option at second base in place of Ozzie Albies (wrist) -- who is expected to miss around eight weeks -- and in the outfield. The 35-year-old stole 11 bases while being caught just once during his time in Philadelphia, but he'll have to hit better in Atlanta than he did with the Phillies (.572 OPS in 174 plate appearances) if he wants to play regularly.