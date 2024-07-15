The Brewers selected Hicklen's contract and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Though he won't receive a promotion to the big leagues coming out of the All-Star break, Hicklen's addition to Milwaukee's 40-man roster at least removes a potential obstacle in him getting a call-up at a later date. The 28-year-old outfielder has been one of the top performers at Nashville this season, slashing .270/.383/.571 with 19 home runs and 26 stolen bases across 313 plate appearances.