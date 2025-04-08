The Brewers recalled Hicklen from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Hicklen will provide the Tigers with an extra right-handed bat off the bench with Detroit placing Manuel Margot (knee) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 29-year-old Hicklen has logged just nine total plate appearances in the majors but was a standout performer at the Triple-A level for the Brewers' affiliate in Nashville in 2024, slashing .246/.363/.470 with 22 home runs and 44 stolen bases in 499 plate appearances. Hicklen could serve as a short-side platoon outfielder while he's up with the Tigers.