Braves' Brewer Hicklen: Sitting in fourth straight game

Hicklen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Hicklen and Eli White had been sharing reps in right field coming out of the All-Star break, but Mike Yastrzemski has taken over primary duties at that position since being activated from the injured list Tuesday. Yastrzemski will eventually move to left field or designated hitter when Ronald Acuna (hamstring) returns from the IL, which could happen as soon as Monday. Hicklen -- who is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game Sunday -- could be optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to pick up regular at-bats once Acuna is activated.