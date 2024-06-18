Turang went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a loss to the Angels.

Turang plated the final run of the contest with his 419-foot solo shot in the fifth inning. The second-year infielder has gone deep four times through 68 games this season after hitting six homers in 137 contests last year. Turang's skill set is more centered on speed than power, so anything fantasy managers get in the homer department is a nice bonus. The speedster has made a big impact on the rosters of fantasy managers who had the foresight to pick him up late in fantasy drafts or on the waiver wire, as he's slashing .291/.359/.406 on the season with 25 RBI, 35 runs and 26 stolen bases in 27 attempts.