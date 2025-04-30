Turang was scratched from the Brewers' lineup against the White Sox on Wednesday due to an illness.
Isaac Collins will get the start at second base and bat in the leadoff spot while Turang, who has gone 13-for-40 (.325) with three stolen bases, eight runs and five RBI over his last 10 games, will get a day off to recover.
