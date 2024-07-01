Rodriguez has posted a .301/.384/.362 slash line through 229 at-bats for Double-A Biloxi this season.

Given that Rodriguez is 23 years old, isn't a top prospect, and has yet to homer this season or more than three times in any of his minor-league campaigns, it seems like a stretch that he'd have any meaningful time with the Brewers this season, plus the major-league squad already has a crowded outfield to boot. However, Rodriguez does hold a .294 average over six minor-league seasons, so he could get a look at some point, or perhaps be included as a minor trade chip should the Brewers hit the gas pedal on a playoff push and require more experienced talent.