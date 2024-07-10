Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Sanchez was initially expected to miss 12 weeks with his left calf strain, but the veteran catcher could make his return from the 10-day injured list in as few as six weeks, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

The 31-year-old landed on the shelf in late June, though there was no inkling at the time he was dealing with an especially serious injury. Murphy didn't provide a precise target date for Sanchez's return, but at the very least, he shouldn't be expected back prior to the All-Star break.