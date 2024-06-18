Junis (shoulder) is expected to join the Brewers during their four-game road series against the Padres beginning Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Junis will meet the team in San Diego barring any discomfort from his sim game in Arizona on Monday according to manager Pat Murphy. The 31-year-old has been on the injured list since April 6 with a right shoulder impingement and a subsequent head injury, but he now appears to be on the cusp of a return to the major-league roster. It's unclear if Junis will be asked to step into the starting rotation upon his activation from the 60-day IL, but he'll likely be back in the rotation sooner rather than later.