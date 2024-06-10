Junis (shoulder) will throw a four-inning simulated game Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Junis made a 2.1-inning rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Nashville, but his velocity wasn't where he and the Brewers hoped. If the velocity is back during Wednesday's simulated game, it's possible he could be cleared to return next week. Junis has been sidelined since early April, first with a right shoulder impingement and then with a head injury that occurred when he was hit by a ball during batting practice.