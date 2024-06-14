Kittredge allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

The Cardinals' bullpen delivered 4.2 scoreless innings, with Kittredge closing it out since Ryan Helsley had pitched each of the two previous days. The save was Kittredge's first of the year to go with 18 holds and three blown saves over 33 appearances. He's hit a rough patch since May 25, allowing eight runs (seven earned) over his last 9.2 innings, but he remains firmly in the high-leverage mix for the Cardinals. Kittredge has a 3.60 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB through 30 innings.