The Cardinals have extended Wetherholt an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

Wetherholt has just 29 games of professional experience under his belt after being taken with the seventh pick of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, but the Cardinals will give their top prospect a look-see this spring. The 22-year-old will likely begin the 2025 season either at High-A Peoria or Double-A Springfield. In addition to Wetherholt, the Cardinals also invited top pitching prospect Quinn Mathews to camp.