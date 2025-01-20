Walker has been working with new Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown this offseason on rediscovering the swing he had prior to the 2024 season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Upon reviewing video from 2024 as it compared to 2023, Walker and Brown noticed that the outfielder's hands were separating from his body too soon and also the balance in his lower half was inconsistent while he used a wider stance. The goal, per Walker, is to "hit line drives" and "drive the ball in the gap" instead of putting so much emphasis on lofting the ball in the air. Walker said he's "super-excited" with the early results of his swing changes and can't wait to test it out against live pitching. The Cardinals are committed to youth in 2025, which includes giving Walker a long leash in right field. The 22-year-old Walker slashed only .201/.253/.366 over 52 games with St. Louis in 2024 while spending a large chunk of the season in the minors.