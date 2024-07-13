Lynn (5-4) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The Cardinals struck for nine runs in the bottom of the first inning, letting Lynn cruise to his sixth quality start of the season on 99 pitches (68 strikes). The veteran right-hander is closing in on an impressive milestone, as he sits two strikeouts away from 2,000 for his career, a mark only five other active pitchers -- Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and Gerrit Cole -- have reached. Lynn's won three of his last four starts, but the fourth was an ugly outing July 6 against the Nationals in which he got tagged for 11 runs (10 earned) in 2.2 innings. He'll take a 4.39 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 92:37 K:BB through 96.1 innings into the All-Star break.