Lynn came away with a no-decision Thursday, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in a 4-3 win versus the Pirates.

Lynn cruised through the first four innings, allowing only three baserunners to reach before he hit a wall in the fifth. He departed with the bases loaded in the fifth, and all three baserunners would come around to score. The veteran righty has struggled going deep into games of late, as this was his third straight start of less than five frames. The 37-year-old will take a 3.75 ERA through 14 starts into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for early next week against the Marlins.