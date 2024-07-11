Nootbaar went 2-for-8 with a solo home run, an additional run and a double Wednesday across both games of a doubleheader against Kansas City.

Nootbaar was a quiet 0-for-4 in Game 1 but came to life with a solo homer and a double in the nightcap. These were his second and third games since the outfielder returned from a nearly six-month-long absence due to a strained oblique. Nootbar has started each of the Cardinals' three games (twice in right field and once in center) since his return, so he seems to be locked into a near-everyday spot in the team's lineup.