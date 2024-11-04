The Cardinals re-signed Naughton (elbow) to a two-year, minor-league contract Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Naughton announced the move himself on his Instagram account and also revealed that he will be sidelined until 2026 after having Tommy John and flexor surgeries on his left elbow in July. That's in addition to the flexor surgery he underwent in June of 2023. The left-handed reliever holds a 4.98 ERA and 48:22 K:BB over 59.2 innings covering parts of three seasons at the major-league level. He will turn 29 in April.